Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray won't reveal plans until dates for competitions are revealed

PAUDIE MURRAY is set to defer a decision on whether he will continue as Cork camogie boss for a remarkable 10th year until the dates for next year’s inter-county and club competitions are finalised.

In the wake of the separate arrangements for this year’s games’ schedule, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, momentum is growing for a split season to be adopted by the GAA’s top brass.

“I have an open mind about whether I will stay on as Cork manager for next year,” commented Murray, when asked about his plans for the 2021 campaign.

“And I won’t make up my mind on the matter until I find out what way things are going to be finalised by the GAA, and if a split season will be in operation.

“If the go-ahead is given for the split season, it would probably make more sense for the inter-county season to take place prior to the club season.

“If the club season was played first, you would have a lot of problems due to clubs being without their young players for the months of April, May and June because they would be involved in studying for their Leaving Certificate and subsequently sitting for the exam.

“Whereas at inter-county level you wouldn’t have nearly as many young players involved with the Leaving Certificate,” added the Dunmanway native, who has steered the Rebels to four All-Ireland senior titles during his term in the hot seat.

But while he is uncertain about his camogie future, Murray will definitely be maintaining his links on with the Cork juvenile hurling set-up for next year.

“This year, I was with the Rebel Óg U15 hurling team and next year I will be with the same group of lads at U16 level, and perhaps continue on at minor (U17) level the following year,” he outlined.

“In August of each year there is a competition for the various underage systems around the country, but the main emphasis is put on the development of players rather on the winning of competitions.”

Despite suffering defeat at the semi-final stage of the All-Ireland Championship in the last two years, he is still optimistic about the future for the Cork camogie team.

“In each case, we were beaten by the team who went on to win the All-Ireland (Galway last year and Kilkenny this year) and we lost by only a point to Galway and by two points to Kilkenny.

“As well, the new players that we brought in acquitted themselves very competently, so I think there is good reason for Cork to be very hopeful about how things will go over the next few years.”