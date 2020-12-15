Munster Football Association meeting tonight could decide the fate of the proposed takeover of Cork City

THE outcome of tonight’s Munster Football Association meeting could play a huge part in the future of Cork City FC.

So far, the MFA have rejected any and all proposals from Grovemore LTD as to the use of Turner's Cross stadium were the company to takeover City.

The MFA are believed to be not happy with the proposed long-term lease of the ground, which is the home of Cork soccer, by Trevor Hemmings company.

It’s been nearly two months since the FORAS members agreed to sell the club to Grovemore and since, it’s been very quiet on the takeover despite the due diligence having been completed.

However, the outcome of tonight’s MFA meeting could finally see Grovemore become the new owners of City.

The uncertainty surrounding the takeover has meant that City have seen themselves fall behind some of their rivals next season because the club is unsure of what budget they will have available in order to recruit players.

As of right now Cork City have nine players on the PFAI's available for transfer list and no player has been re-signed for next season.

If the takeover is complete, City will have a budget to compete with the likes of Shelbourne and Galway United but another rejection by the MFA tonight would mean City working off a much smaller budget making it very difficult for the club to attract quality players.

It did seem that Colin Healy was going to be appointed manager but that looks unlikely to happen and even though he was only recently appointed Shelbourne assistant, Alan Reynolds is believed to be the man the club now want to take charge of the team, who will be hoping to return to the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

Alan Reynolds could be the surprise choice as next manager of Cork City if the takeover is complete.

Reynolds worked with the club in past as part of John Caulfield’s management team that won the FAI Cup back in 2016.

It’s not clear whether the Waterford native would be willing to take the job if the takeover wasn’t complete.

The only stumbling block in the takeover is the MFA and Grovemore reaching an agreement for the use of Turner's Cross.

A negative vote by the MFA tonight could mean the end of the takeover of the club.