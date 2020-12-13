The David Corkery column: There's a demanding road ahead for Munster

I’m sure that the Munster players who were deputising in this eight-week international window would not have been happy with handing back their jerseys; however, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles and, for now, the Munster camp seems to be just as unified as it was before their superstars departed.
The final part of Munster’s play that was really impressive was their discipline. As Harlequins failed time and time again to take advantage of the very few opportunities that Munster afforded them at keeping the scoreboard ticking over, the men in red were more than happy to lap up all the mistakes and unforced errors that their London visitors offered them and in doing so ground out a solid victory.