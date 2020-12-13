Irish soccer star Stephanie Roche backs Cork City to bounce back

PEAMOUNT United striker Stephanie Roche has praised the Cork City women’s side and believes they have a bright future ahead of them.

Rónán Collins’ side couldn’t end a good Women’s National League campaign, where they secured their highest finish in 10 years, in style as they were beaten by Peamount in the FAI Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Roche’s two goals at the beginning of the second half ensured United added the Cup to their league title triumph but the Republic of Ireland international spoke highly of their opponents after full time.

“I went over to their girls afterwards, obviously Saoirse Noonan I know and Danielle Burke a little bit as well.

"They have some very good players, Sophie Liston as well, they have a good chance of getting there they just need to build that experience,” admitted Roche.

“I think, look - this is not being cocky - but we have a very, very good team. Even the subs we brought on maybe could have been starting in the game.

“I think whoever scored first was going to win it. If they scored first it would have made it really hard for us but maybe we were a bit cautious and didn’t play our game the way we knew we should.

“Cork are a very well organised team, the manager has them playing the right way and they have some good individual players.

"We knew if we gave them a chance and they scored they would sit in and make it very difficult for us.

“I’m a bit disappointed he didn’t leave me on to get my hat trick I’m not going to lie!

"But I’m happy, the first goal came at a good time, it settled the nerves and it gave us the opportunity to get into the game.

“Cork, as I said, are very well organised, they will always, always give you a battle and that’s why I think, credit to them, is why it was so cagey in the first half is because we didn’t want to give anything away and then they would have made it hard for us.

“They are a very good team, and there is definitely some bright futures in that team.”