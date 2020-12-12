Cork City v Peamount United player ratings

Maria O’Sullivan: Despite conceding six goals in the end, O’Sullivan impressed during her final appearance for City before embarking on a US soccer scholarship. The Cork captain produced a number of fine saves as Peamount turned the screw in the second half. 7.

Zara Foley: Worked up and down the right-flank throughout and offered an attacking outlet as City looked to settle in the first quarter. Was under immense pressure the longer the game developed, but held her own. 7.

Ciara McNamara: A survivor from the 2017 final, McNamara had her hands full trying to curtail Stephanie Roche. Produced some fine interceptions and blocks at times, but was under the cosh from a rampant Peamount attack. 5.

Danielle Burke: Hesitant in possession at times, but was part of a strong defensive effort in the first half. Having been at the heart of defence three years ago, will be one of the leading lights for City moving forward. 6.

Nathalie O’Brien: Did her best to put the shackles on Aine O’Gorman and had success at times early on. However, the Republic of Ireland centurion exerted a strong influence and kept O’Brien on the back-foot. 5.

Eabha O’Mahony: Though still in the development phase of her career, O’Mahony is already playing the game with an air of authority. Blocked out Peamount’s attacking avenues for much of the opening period. 6.

Becky Cassin: A tough day at the office for Cassin, who found it difficult to break forward into the final third. Worked hard throughout nevertheless. 5.

Sophie Liston: Caused problems for Peamount when the game was still in the melting pot and saw a looping effort drifting over on the half-hour mark. Less prominent as the game moved on. 6

Christina Dring: Had a glorious opportunity to get City back in the game just shy of the hour, but couldn’t get a clean connection on her close-range effort. 5.

Saoirse Noonan: So often the creative fulcrum of this City side, Noonan did what she could to bring her fellow attackers into play. Had some good moments, most notably a strong run up the left on 18 minutes. 6.

Lauren Egbuloniu: Although she wasn’t lacking endeavour, Egbuloniu was a largely isolated figure up front. Replaced on 57 minutes, but will reflect positively on this season following a lengthy absence. 5.

SUBS: Katie McCarthy: Entered the fray just as game was slipping from City’s grasp. 6.

Laura Shine: Was busy, but couldn’t force her side back into the reckoning. 5.

Shaunagh McCarthy, Lauren Walsh and Nadine Seward; not on long enough to be rated.