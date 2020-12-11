Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 21:05

Cork minor hurling selectors pick their team for Munster semi-final

Three changes to the squad for clash with Limerick
Cork’s Ben Cunningham is tackled by Ian McNamara of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Eamonn Murphy

DONAL Óg Cusack and the Cork minor hurling selectors have named the same starting 15 that beat Clare in the Munster quarter-final for Saturday's tie against Limerick.

The Rebels held off a stiff Banner challenge in October to qualify for the provincial semi-final, with Waterford and Tipperary on the other side of the draw. The final takes place on December 20, with the Munster champions meeting Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final at the start of January.

The U17s will need big performances from captain Eoin Downey, free-taker Ben Cunningham, Kanturk's Colin Walsh and Barrs' Ben O'Connor to defeat the Shannonsiders.

There are three changes to the bench, with Dylan Costine, a nephew of Cusack, stepping in as the sub keeper, along with Bride Rovers' Adam Walsh and Cualan Geary from Youghal. 

Cork could yet have a few alterations to the line-up come throw-in at 1pm in Thurles, as Jack Leahy and William Buckley shot the lights out off the bench against Clare.

The game is being shown on TG4's YouTube channel. 

CORK (v Clare): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Kingston (Ballinora), C Smyth (Midleton), K Lyons (Ballygarvan); E Downey (Glen Rovers, c), B O’Connor (St Finbarr's), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Keating (Ballincollig), J Dwyer (Ballincollig); A Quirke (Midleton), C Walsh (Kanturk), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); B Cunningham (St Finbarr's), M Howell (Douglas), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D Costine (Cloyne), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), C Geary (Youghal), D Burke (Douglas), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Dungourney), T Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarr's).

Your guide to where and when to watch Cork's minor and U20 semi-finals

