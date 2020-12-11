Cork City interim boss Colin Healy left in limbo as Grovemoor takeover drags on

IT is believed that ongoing discussions around the future ownership of Turner’s Cross are a factor in the delay on the progress of the takeover of Cork City and the announcement of a new manager.

At the end of October, members of Foras, the shareholders’ trust which runs City, voted strongly in favour of allowing Grovemoor Ltd to exercise a call-option with regard to purchasing the club. While Grovemoor, owned by Trevor Hemmings, have carried out due diligence and still wish to proceed, the company also wishes to take on Turner’s Cross and there have been negotiations with the Munster Football Association to this end.

Colin Healy, who replaced Neale Fenn as manager on an interim basis in October, is the choice of the Foras board and Grovemoor having given such a move their backing, but an official decision won’t be made until the takeover is resolved. Licence applications from both Grovemoor and Foras have been lodged with the FAI, the latter as a fail-safe if the takeover were to falter.

As things stand, City do not have any senior players under contract though it is thought that many of the squad would be willing to re-sign and play under Healy. One player who won’t be involved with City next season, however, is Kevin O’Connor, who was announced as a Shelbourne player on Friday, while former City midfielder Greg Bolger has joined Sligo Rovers following the expiry of his Shamrock Rovers contract.