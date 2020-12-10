Paudie Palmer: Female sport in the spotlight but the same issues remain

The big win that may come from this is it shines a light on some inequalities. There are many within the GAA community with serious reservations about the benefits of the GPA but if the LGPA and themselves amalgamate it will the first positive here.
The next move was where it really went belly up. Instead of the LGFA sourcing another venue in the Mid West, they ended up opting for Parnell Park, where last Saturday TG4 screened a very entertaining junior final between Fermanagh and Wicklow. That was obviously going to make television coverage of Cork-Galway the next day a bit easier, though ironically the game ended up behind closed doors and away from TV or streaming services.
Although we are known to make miracles happen occasionally unfortunately today it was not possible. Simply not enough time available to make the change and broadcast the match from Croke Park. Massively disappointing for all at @NemetonTV & @SportTG4— Maidhcí (@maidhci) December 6, 2020