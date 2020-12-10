Ben O'Connor Remains At The Helm In Midleton for another year

BEN O'CONNOR will again be at the helm of the Midleton senior hurling team in the 2021 county senior hurling championship.

The former All-Ireland medal winner with club and county initially took over the role at the start of this year, having enjoyed a very successful stint in Charleville, winning county and provincial honours.

Midleton failed to reach the latter stages of this year's championship after losing to Douglas in their final game of a very competitive group.

Despite recording a big win over Ballyhea second time out, an opening defeat to Sarsfield's left them under pressure to get some return from that Douglas encounter. But the city side proved the better team in the second half and edged home by 0-22 to 1-18.

For 2021, O'Connor will again be joined in the "magpies" dug out by Ger Fitzgerlad, Stephen Kane, Terence McCarthy and Ian Kennefick..

This week has seen the Midleton club AGM take on a different format due to covid restrictions.

" It's a case of minimum change" says PRO John Hogan who like his fellow officers has been re-elected for the coming year.

"In many ways its a year when we have been encouraged, because of circumstances, to keep movement to a minimum and that is what has transpired"

Liam Ryan continues as chairman, John Curtin is again vice chairman, Vince Reddy remains in the secretary's chair, Liam Wade is retained as treasurer and Tracey Saunderson is club registrar.

The exciting development of the club's second base at Park South on the outskirts of the town has dominated many discussions over the past twelve months and despite certain disruptions due to the pandemic it's all good news on this front.

" We now have 2 pitches fully seeded and the hope is that playing activity may take place next summer," confirmed John Hogan.

"All going well we can then push on to the next phase at the 38 acre site. The one club unity with the camogie and the ladies football has helped greatly to drive on this project.

"Our facilities are stretched with a huge membership, so it's vital that we can continue to expand. In terms of finance, we hope to have our golf classic back in the diary next year and it looks like our club half marathon walk held in October is here to stay.

"It really encapsulated the ethos of what our club is all about. Currently our lotto is up and running again and under the new format there is a guaranteed jackpot of 15,000 each week," said John.

This Christmas season will also offer members and friends of Midleton GAA the opportunity to show their support for the ambitious development. A "drive in" bingo day is being held at the new venue on December 27th at 2pm, with gates opening at 12.30pm.

Those attending will see first hand the fabulous progress that has been made over the past 12 months.