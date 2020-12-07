Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 

FIFTY years on from his first involvement in GAA administration, Midleton club man Pat Horgan will next week take up the role of Cork County Board vice-chairman.

During the past five decades, he has served in a variety of roles at club and county level and is now eagerly looking forward to continuing his strong bond with the games he loves, following his recent election.

"Credit must go to legendary Midleton GAA figure John Hennessy, who first got me involved at committee level," recalls Pat.

"I was only a juvenile member but John was the driving force behind the club and back in 1970, he persuaded a few of the young generation to join the overall club committee and I suppose I haven't looked back since."

The Intervening years have certainly been eventful as Pat had a long stint as Magpies chairman from 1985 in what turned out to be a golden era for the club.

He was also a selector not only with the senior hurling team but also served with the footballers as they too rose to senior level.

Then, after 30 years of dedicated service the opportunity arose to extend his administration skill set to county level and he was appointed as Cork GAA PRO in 2000 for a three-year stint.

Pat makes no secret of where the inspiration for that role came from, citing the work of his friend and predecessor, the late Jim Forbes as a huge driving force.

In the years that followed, the wheel kept turning and Pat rejoined the top table of the Cork County Board a few years ago having been elected to the role of Development Officer.

"It has been hugely interesting and enjoyable - the connectivity with the clubs has been very informative and going forward that would be one of main ambitions - to keep that close link.

"My aim has always to affect change and that's what I hope to continue to do," commented Pat.

Certainly Pat has also proven his worth in that area as he was Chairperson of the strategic committee which initiated the overhaul of the domestic championship into its current group format as well as holding a similar role overseeing Rebel Óg's restructure.

Crucially Pat is taking up his new position when time is a key component of this thought process.

"Personally, I have now the time to give my full commitment to the role of vice-chairman, having recently retired after spending 30 years with Cash & Carry Kitchens.

" I feel now is the right time for me to give my best to this position.

"Overall it's a time to be optimistic for Cork GAA. Having worked as liaison officer with the Cork minor hurlers over the past few years, I am aware that there is definitely talent coming through the ranks.

"On a wider note we have just launched the 'One Cork' brand, which is hugely exciting as everybody is working together," he concluded.