Cork City midfielder urges government to allow families attend FAI Cup final

CORK CITY midfielder Katie McCarthy has called on the government to allow some family members of the players involved to attend this weekend’s FAI Cup final.

City take on Peamount United in Tallaght Stadium on Saturday afternoon but due to Covid-19 restrictions, only the squad, support staff, and media will be in attendance for the showpiece occasion.

McCarthy was involved in the club’s cup triumph back in 2017 and while she acknowledges that there can’t be a big crowd in attendance again this time around, she is hoping families will be granted permission to attend.

“We are just looking to ask the question, ‘is there a way we can just get some of the crowd in?’” she said.

“We would all love to have a big crowd at the game. It’s always great playing for Cork City because the crowd and the community always get behind us.

“During lockdown, a lot of the girls’ parents and families, they were the one driving us up and down the country so we could get to our games safely.

“It’s a shame then that they can’t get in, only a small few will be able to go to the final. It’s an eight thousand seater stadium, surely we could get some family members into the game in a safe way of course.

“We are just posing the question, can it be done safely? I’m sure it can. There is an extended squad allowed in for the GAA matches, what is a GAA squad? 30 players? So an extended squad is another 10 or 20 players.

“Surely if they can allow another 10 or 20 extra players in that aren’t a part of their squad they can allow some parents or family members to socially distance safely at our match, wearing masks and following all the correct safety protocols in an eight thousand seater stadium.

“Surely it can be done safely so that they can be a part of the occasion as well. They have been just as big a part of reaching this final as the players. It would be nice to give them a little reward to see the final.

“I have a pretty big family so there was a lot from my side there in 2017. We are all aware it can’t be like that this year but we are just asking can some of them be allowed to go.

“Hopefully, something will change because it would mean a lot to players and families.”