Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 16:30

'Change of venue was not ideal but the alternative was to postpone the game'

'Change of venue was not ideal but the alternative was to postpone the game'

Cork’s Erika O'Shea and Hannah Looney with Louise Ward of Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has released a statement on the All-Ireland semi-final where Cork beat Galway after a late change from Parnell Park to Croke Park meant the game was not televised.

A statement explained the LGFA: "wishes to clarify matters arising from today’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Galway.

"A morning pitch inspection deemed the original venue, Parnell Park, unplayable, due to severe frost. The decision to move the game from Parnell Park, therefore, was made in the interests of player safety.

"A request to accommodate the fixture at Croke Park was made to the GAA at 10.20am, and the LGFA was informed at 11am that the game could be played there.

"The Galway team, in Kinnegad at the time, received first notification at 10.53am that there was an issue with Parnell Park. We were acutely aware that Galway were travelling at the time, and they were informed that the LGFA had contacted Croke Park in relation to a potential venue and time change.

"Galway were informed, once confirmation was forthcoming from Croke Park, at 11am, that they should proceed to the venue, for a 1pm throw-in. The 1pm throw-in time was scheduled due to the fact that a result on the day was required, with extra-time and 30m kicks a possibility.

"Cork, who were based in Dublin overnight, were also contacted at this stage and made aware of the new arrangements.

"While recognising that a change of venue and time was not ideal, the alternative was to postpone the game. The health and safety of our players was to the forefront in the LGFA’s decision to proceed at Croke Park.

"We wish to thank the GAA most sincerely for making Croke Park available to the LGFA at short notice. The game got underway at 1.10pm, to afford both teams an extra 10 minutes to prepare.

"The LGFA regrets that the game was not available to viewers, despite concerted efforts to secure live coverage. We congratulate Cork on qualifying for the final against Dublin at Croke Park on December 20, and offer our commiserations to Galway on the day."

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
ladies football
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest