Clean sheet for Caoimhín Kelleher as Liverpool spell name on his jersey wrong

CORK goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut, even if Liverpool got the spelling wrong on his jersey.
The Reds omitted an e in his surname, with 'KELLHER 62' adorning his back. Not that the 22-year-old will have minded, the most important fact was for the second game in a row he didn't concede a goal.
Having excelled in the Champions League victory over Ajax midweek, Jurgen Klopp kept faith with the former Ringmahon Rangers player in between the posts in a 4-0 victory at Anfield.
With Alisson injured, Kelleher got the nod again ahead of the more experienced Adrian and didn't let the Premier League champions down.