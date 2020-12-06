Clean sheet for Caoimhín Kelleher as Liverpool spell name on his jersey wrong

CORK goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut, even if Liverpool got the spelling wrong on his jersey.

The Reds omitted an e in his surname, with 'KELLHER 62' adorning his back. Not that the 22-year-old will have minded, the most important fact was for the second game in a row he didn't concede a goal.

A screenshot showing how Liverpool got the spelling of Kelleher wrong for his jersey on his Premier League debut.

Having excelled in the Champions League victory over Ajax midweek, Jurgen Klopp kept faith with the former Ringmahon Rangers player in between the posts in a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

With Alisson injured, Kelleher got the nod again ahead of the more experienced Adrian and didn't let the Premier League champions down.