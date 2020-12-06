Cork's ladies football semi-final moved to Croke Park and now won't be on TV

THE Cork ladies footballers' All-Ireland semi-final against Galway was switched to Croke Park this afternoon at short notice after Parnell Park was deemed unplayable due to icy conditions.

As a consequence the throw-in was brought forward from 1.30pm to 1.10pm, with the men's clash between Mayo and Tipperary on afterwards, but as it takes place in Croker it won't be televised.

There was controversy about this fixture from long before throw-in, with the date moved a week to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals and originally set for the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

However, with Limerick's hurlers preparing for their All-Ireland against Waterford it was moved to Dublin, and now from Parnell Park to Croke Park.