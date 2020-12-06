Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 13:05

Cork's ladies football semi-final moved to Croke Park and now won't be on TV

Cork's ladies football semi-final moved to Croke Park and now won't be on TV

Cork's Saoirse Noonan scores a goal in the 2019 ladies football league final win over Galway. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Eamonn Murphy

THE Cork ladies footballers' All-Ireland semi-final against Galway was switched to Croke Park this afternoon at short notice after Parnell Park was deemed unplayable due to icy conditions.

As a consequence the throw-in was brought forward from 1.30pm to 1.10pm, with the men's clash between Mayo and Tipperary on afterwards, but as it takes place in Croker it won't be televised. 

There was controversy about this fixture from long before throw-in, with the date moved a week to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals and originally set for the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

However, with Limerick's hurlers preparing for their All-Ireland against Waterford it was moved to Dublin, and now from Parnell Park to Croke Park.

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
ladies football
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest