New registration system must be utilised by all Cork camogie clubs

CAMOGIE clubs have been made aware by the Camogie Association that the Servasport registration system is being replaced.

The new system is called Foireann and will provide better and more efficient processing for clubs, says the association.

The intention is to transition from the old system to the new one as seamlessly as possible. To assist club officials with the new system, the association is holding a number of webinars in the coming weeks.

Clubs have been asked to get the person responsible for registrations to sign up and to begin to prepare for the work involved in getting everybody on the new system. It will be a lot of work for club volunteers, many of whom have had a tremendously hard season because of the coronavirus.

The new Foireann system went live to clubs from December 1, yet the webinars were only due to start on the same night.

Each club will have an administrator, who will have access to additional functions in Foireann and the existing administrators from the Servasport system are to be migrated across to the new system, provided clubs have profiles set up for them.

Club officials can check that they have administrator privileges by looking at their club profile and reviewing what they’ve added. Clubs where an officer is an administrator will be flagged accordingly.

The thinking behind the new set-up is that it will be hugely beneficial to clubs and should significantly reduce administration in the longer term.

Clubs are being asked to ensure they have access to Foireann and they then need to verify that they have the correct privileges within the system and the administrator must then ensure that their club’s teams at each grade are in place.

All existing member records previously held in the Servasport system will be available in the new system and there will be no requirement for data re-entry for existing members.

There are, however, some important changes in how membership data is managed and this is important for club officials to understand so that they can maximise the benefits of the system.

The Servasport system holds the membership and registration records for clubs and is generally only accessible to club administrators.

Foireann will allow the online profiles of club members to be linked to their membership record so that they can re-register if a club so chooses to allow this and do their registration membership this way.

Many clubs choose to do their memberships manually and this is an acceptable method of ensuring every player and member is fully compliant. Many clubs feel that if it is left up to individuals to do their memberships and registrations online, they will not be done.

Having spoken to a lot of club secretaries/registrars since this was announced, many feel it is a huge amount of information to take in, given Christmas is fast approaching.

Club officials are tired and looking forward to a well-earned rest and the last thing they want to be doing is learning a new system.

When the Servasport system was rolled out, clubs attended workshops to get them up to speed and they were given hands-on training.

As this is now not possible to do, given social-distancing, many club officials may struggle to get to grips with what seems to be a very complicated set-up. It remains to be seen just how it will work.

The new functionality should significantly reduce the administration workload. To make full use of the system from December 1, club officials should receive instruction and complete a webinar.

Via the new system, club administrators will be able to configure and accept online payments (through Stripe), manage club communications in compliance with GDPR and Children First legislation, register their members with the GAA, the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association, or the Camogie Association (also handball and rounders, if relevant), and to allocate coaches to teams for organising training or health-questionnaire verification.