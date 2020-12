PAT Horgan from Midleton has been elected as Cork County Board vice-chairman.

Horgan takes over from Aghabullogue's Marc Sheehan, who will replace Trady Kennedy in the chair at the convention later this month. Generally, the vice-chair moves on to the top jo after their three-year term concludes.

Ballydesmond's Jerry Walsh has been voted in as the new coaching officer, following on from Ronan Dwane.