Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 17:45

Cork women's basketball clubs hope to return to the court next spring

Katie Walsh, Singleton SuperValu Brunell, battles Tatum Neubert and Casey Grace, Ambassador UCC Glanmire, last season. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK'S elite women's basketball teams, The Address UCC Glanmire, Singleton's SuperValu Brunell and Fr Mathew's, are hoping to see their players on the court by St Patrick's Day.

The Basketball Ireland Women’s National League Committee have decided the 2020/21 Women’s Super League and Women’s Division 1 League won’t go ahead in their usual format.

The men's side of the sport voted to call off the Super League and Division 1 League because of the current Covid uncertainty, though the National Cup wasn't officially cancelled. Impacting on C&S Neptune, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Fr Mathew's.

The WNLC say new competition formats are being worked on, as Basketball Ireland targets a resumption by the end of February or St Patrick’s Day, while no decision has been made on the Women’s National Cup which usually concludes in January as the highlight of the season.

Basketball Ireland's Return to Play proposal has been submitted to the government, but, right now, training for basketballers from underage up to Irish internationals is restricted to outdoors, non-contact, in pods of 15. Not ideal for an indoor sport at the height of winter.

Chair of the WNLC, Breda Dick, said: “We would urge the Government to address and back proposals that will be submitted by Basketball Ireland, as a matter of urgency. 

"Once a clearer picture emerges from Government over when a return in play might take place, we shall then decide what competition format we can move forward with. The WNLC understands the difficulties that clubs have faced and we would like to give them clarity as soon as possible.”

