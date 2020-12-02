Caoimhín Kelleher flooded with messages from Cork after starring for Liverpool

FORMER Ringmahon Rangers underage star Caoimhín Kelleher thanks all his supporters on Leeside after a stunning Champions League debut at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old keeper was given the nod ahead of the experienced Adrian in the absence of Alisson Becker and pulled off a series of fine saves, as well as showing composure beyond his years in the box with the ball at his feet.

The highly-rated Irish U21 international, who started his soccer career as an outfield player before moving between the posts, had previously impressed in the League Cup and in friendlies, but this was a major step up.

The 1-0 win over Ajax secures Liverpool's place in the Champions League last 16 with a game to spare.

Kelleher told BT Sport's Des Kelly that the backing he gets from Cork means a lot.

"Yeah, jeez my phone's been hopping now since I got in. Just a big thanks to everyone there. All the support and messages I've been getting... I'm just thankful for it all.

"It's an amazing moment for me to make my debut, especially in a Champions League. It was massive for me but obviously the most important thing was to qualify and get the win, which we did, a great night."

The confident Corkonian played down the importance of his saves.

"That's what I'm there for. I work every day at training to prepare for that so I'm ready when it comes to a game and thankfully tonight I was able to make a good few saves.

"It's quite easy for me to be honest because the players in front of me when I get the ball back they'll always make easy options for me."

Another up and coming academy player hit the winning goal, Curtis Jones.

"That's what we're there for. We don't want to just take part we want to push every day and try and play as many games as we can. You can see that we're actually making a difference and improving the team."