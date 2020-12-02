Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 22:05

Dates are set for Cork minor hurlers and footballers' Munster semi-finals 

Cork’s Eoin O’Leary tackles Marc O’Loughlin of Clare in the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Eamonn Murphy

THE Munster Council have set the dates for the minor hurling and football championships.

The Cork hurlers, who beat Clare in October, will take on Limerick in Semple Stadium on Saturday, December 12 at 1pm, with Tipp and Waterford on the other side of the draw.

The Rebel minor footballers, All-Ireland champions last year, head to Tralee in a provincial semi-final against Kerry on Tuesday, December 15 at 7pm.

The hurling decider will take place on Sunday, December 20 at 1pm, with the football final on Tuesday, December 22 at 7pm.

The Cork U20 hurlers are due to take on Limerick in the semi-final, which will be fixed later this week, along with the final.  

