Cork's minor and U20 teams set for a return to Munster action this month

CORK'S minor hurlers and footballers and U20 hurlers are due to return to action this month.

The Munster Council meet on Wednesday to finalise the remaining fixtures in the underage provincial championship after getting clearance to run off the inter-county competitions. The Leinster series is back from December 11.

The U17 and U20 hurlers started their already delayed campaigns in October before government restrictions were ramped up, beating Clare and Kerry respectively. They're both now set to face Limerick teams in the Munster semi-finals in the coming weeks.

Donal Óg Cusack is at the helm of the minors, with Pat Ryan in charge of the U20s and there is no shortage of talent in those panels.

The minor footballers, All-Ireland champions, have a tough opening fixture in the knockout format, away to Kerry. Last season, Bobbie O'Dwyer led the Rebels to a first All-Ireland in the modern era, though the Kingdom were on top in Munster, beating Cork twice.

The U20 footballers were defeated by Kerry earlier this year, with Galway and Dublin subsequently reaching the All-Ireland final.