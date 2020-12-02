Ladies football association defend moving Cork's semi-final to Parnell Park

AFTER coming in for heavy criticism in many quarters, including Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald, the ladies football association have released a statement on the decision to move the Cork versus Galway All-Ireland semi-final this Sunday from LIT Gaelic Grounds to Parnell Park.

The move came on the back of Limerick reaching the All-Ireland hurling final, which means their men's board need the stadium this weekend for training.

"The Ladies Gaelic Football Association wishes to clarify some matters relating to the forthcoming TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Galway, which will be played at Parnell Park, Dublin, next Sunday, 1.30pm.

"The LGFA has noted media comment around this fixture, specifically in relation to the aforementioned game being moved from the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick to Parnell Park.

"The semi-final was originally fixed for Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday, November 28, but moved to Sunday, December 6, to accommodate a few Cork dual players.

"The significant knock-on effect in accommodating Cork was the sourcing of a new venue for the game, and numerous other logistical implications, and the LIT Gaelic Grounds was identified as an alternative host venue.

"The Limerick senior men’s hurling team qualified for the All-Ireland Final last weekend, and Limerick GAA had informed the LGFA on Thursday last that it would no longer be in a position to facilitate our All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Galway should they qualify for the final.

"The LGFA wishes to categorically state that we fully understand Limerick’s wish to use their own venue for training purposes next Sunday.

Mourneabbey's Kathryn Coakley and Eimear Meaney celebrate in the Gaelic Grounds last year. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

"Furthermore, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Limerick GAA in the past, and our 2019 All-Ireland Senior Club Final was played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and we were afforded a warm welcome there, and treated very well.

"In addition, we very much look forward to travelling to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for future games. We are grateful to the Dublin County Board for making Parnell Park available for next Sunday’s semi-final at short notice, and this is not the first time that a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final has been played in Dublin.

"We are looking forward to the Galway v Cork semi-final on TG4 on Sunday and wish both counties the best of luck."