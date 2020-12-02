Cork GAA promise a rich bounty for Rebel clubs through new draw

THE Cork County Board have launched the new Rebels' Bounty draw, which will generate money for clubs and the GAA on Leeside, with a prize fund of €500,000.

One winner will collect €100,000 next December, while each month there will be 30 recipients of between €100 and €20,000, which in April and December rises to €25,000. Rebels' Bounty is replacing the old clubs' draw which ran from 1992 to this year.

Previously, €45 of each €100 ticket went to clubs, while under the new system there is a minimum target of 100 tickets for senior clubs, 70 for intermediate and 50 for junior A. Once those goals are met, clubs retain the profit from each ticket sold.

That move has divided opinion, particularly for clubs who didn't have members involved in the old clubs' draw. However, there is a strong incentive for those who break past the county board targets. Selling 100 more beyond the set number will generate €10,000.

The board have argued they have given "clubs a significant opportunity to raise funds at a time when traditionally fundraising has been impacted by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

Their press release added: "All the funds raised by the Rebels’ Bounty will be directly and indirectly invested in Cork GAA clubs. The draw is designed to ensure that most of the funds are kept locally to help improve facilities and equipment, while the remainder will be used by Cork GAA to invest in programmes such as Rebel Óg and supports for inter-county players."

Tracey Kennedy, chairperson of Cork GAA, believes it's "a unique opportunity for clubs to raise funds locally, and keep those funds locally."

"This has been a difficult year for all our clubs, and we hope that members across Cork will stake their claim in the Rebels’ Bounty to support players from U5s to inter-county," said the Killeagh club member. "We hope that the new prize structure will provide an even better incentive for members to buy and for clubs to sell tickets. This prize fund will be distributed across the entire county.”

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/secretary of Cork GAA, explained the draw is part of the new One Cork initiative bringing all the strands of GAA on Leeside together.

"We have increased the prize fund to ensure maximum return for our members, with 30 prizes monthly. We listened to our members and all 30 prizes are now in cash. 2020 has been a unique and difficult year for our clubs and I’m delighted to launch this appeal allowing clubs to raise vital funds at a time when it is extremely hard to do so.”

Tickets for the Rebels’ Bounty are being distributed via GAA clubs in County Cork, they can also be bought online at gaa.cork.ie/rebelsbounty.

There is a limit of five entries per person, with a maximum of two names per ticket, closing on February 22, 2021.