Paul O'Keeffe is to remain in charge of the Barrs footballers for 2021

ST FINBARR’S senior footballers will again be managed by Dr Paul O’Keeffe, who will be in his third season in 2021.

He is joined by coach Jim O’Donoghue and selectors Eric Barrett and Kevin Keeler while former coach Paddy Hayes replaces Mick Comyns, who has opted out due to work commitments.

Fionan Murray continues as intermediate manager with Roy Leahy taking over the U21s.

The ’Barr’s football section carved out their own little bit of history by undertaking their first remote AGM earlier in the week.

Over 80 fully paid up members logged on to the meeting which lasted over an hour.

Cork defender Sam Ryan was chosen as the Player of the Year while Conor Fitzpatrick remains as chairman.

O’Keeffe took over from Ray Keane, who guided the ’Barr’s to the 2018 county senior football title.

This season, they reached the semi-finals only to be edged out in a dramatic sudden-death penalty shoot-out by Castlehaven, who qualified to meet the holders Nemo Rangers in the decider.

That final, along with three others, senior A, premier intermediate and intermediate A, are pencilled in for March.

Haven joint managers James McCarthy and John Clearly and Nemo’s Paul O’Donovan are set to remain in place.

Meanwhile, Cork minor footballers are awaiting news from Croke Park on whether their Munster championship semi-with Kerry in Killarney gets the go-ahead from Government.

The country’s move to level 3 doesn’t alter the picture that elite GAA action remains confined to seniors which means minor and U20 are still sidelined.

A Croke Park spokesman said they were awaiting clarity from Government and will inform counties as soon as it is available.

Since yesterday, teams still involved in minor hurling and football and U20 hurling are allowed train on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people.

Cork minor footballers, the reigning All-Ireland champions, are hoping it will be third time lucky after their game was postponed originally back in spring and more recently on November 7 because of Covid.

The minor and U20 hurlers have already been in action in Munster and have qualified for the semi-finals against Limerick in both.

The minors overcame Clare by 1-14 to 2-13 with Ben Cunningham from the ’Barr’s top-scoring with 0-9, six frees, a ’65 and a sideline.

The game against Limerick, who received a bye to the last four, is set for Thurles with Pairc Ui Rinn due to host the other semi-final between Tipperary and Waterford.

The U20 tie is scheduled for the Gaelic Grounds. Cork defeated Kerry by 2-24 to 2-10 in the first-round.

Waterford host All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Dungarvan in the other semi-final.

