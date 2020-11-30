Dublin ladies football boss appeals for full squad to be allowed attend final

RIGHT now Cork ladies footballers only attention will be on Galway ahead of their semi-final clash next Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

But you can bet they would love to take on the defending champions, Dublin, in the final and stop them from making it four-in-a-row.

They have been the side to beat for the last four years and on their displays so far in this championship are still the side to beat.

Over the last three years, Dublin have defeated Mayo, Cork and Galway to win the titles and nobody can deny they have been outstanding in that time.

From Ciara Trant in goal to Noelle Healy at 15 they have strength in every line and if the Rebels win they will have their work cut out for them on December 20.

Like all good sides, they have a great panel and it's not just about the 15 that start. In their 3-13 to 3-8 semi-final win over Armagh they showed that strength in depth. Niamh McEvoy wasn't fit enough to start and in steps Nicole Owens, back from a cruciate injury, and she duly obliges with the opening score and their first goal.

Add in the likes of Sinead Goldrick, Niamh Collins, Carla Rowe and Player of the Game in the semi-final, Lyndsey Davey, and it's easy to see why they have dominated for the last number of years.

Afterwards manager Mick Bohan was delighted to get through what he knew was going to be a tough game and he also called for an easing of restrictions for the final to allow all squad and backroom members to be able to attend along with their respective families. At present only 40 are allowed from each county, generally 30 players and 10 from their management team.

“We were very aware how well they were able to play. They are a very natural footballing team. None of them were uncomfortable on the ball. We knew this was going to be a really good contest,” said Bohan.

Armagh's Caroline O'Hanlon and Niamh Collins of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

“In fairness Armagh threw it back at us, even when it looked like we were set to control the game, coming towards the middle period in the first half, they came back again.

“They scored some exceptional scores. I don’t know what it was like to view at home, but certainly for a long period of that game it was up for grabs, so we are obviously delighted to have won.

“I would appeal to the Minister for Health and other authorities ahead of the final in Croke Park. We had players and five members of our management team sitting at home today and Croke Park is a big place. Along with their family members I would appeal that they would be allowed to attend the final."