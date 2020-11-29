Ballymac Cashout shows his class at Curraheen Park

BALLYMAC CASHOUT, star of the opening round of The Denis Linehan Solicitors Unraced, followed up with another victory in Saturday night’s semi finals taking the second in 28.47 but this time he had a little luck on his side.

Outpaced on the run to the opening bend he turned into the back straight in third place three lengths behind the leading pair of Ballinakill Jet and Deadly Destroyer.

The latter got up the inside of Ballinakill to challenge at the third bend where he moved wide carrying the leader with him. Ballymac, closing right up at this point, shot through on the rail and then went on to score by four and a half lengths from Coolavanny Bundi with Destroyer another two lengths away in third.

In the opening semi final the early paced Epic News, avoiding trouble at the opening bend, strode into a six length lead over Vigorous Buck as they ran the back straight but he failed to see out the trip and he was headed on the home straight by Vigorous who went on to score by two and a half lengths from the pacemaker with the always third Romeo On Fire a similar distance away in a much slower 28.73.

In the final of an AO Stake Woodbrook Laurel owned by Phil Collins, Dunmanway gave a fine display stopping the clock in a fastest of the night 28.41.

With the advantage of the rails he got the better of Timmys Act as they hit the back straight and he then drew a couple of lengths clear. Brogan Highway took up the chase between the bottom two bends but he made no impression on the winner who had two and a half lengths to spare at the line.

Greyhound racing at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium.

Rorys Sabb owned by Brendan Kenny, Borrisoleigh followed up on his heat victory by running out an easy winner of the final of an A2 stake in a career best 28.54.

Quickly in control he made every post a winning one coming home with seven lengths to spare over Nowurmovin.

Glowing Exile owned by Andrew Lynch, Cappoquin showed a fine turn of pace to take an A1 in a smart 28.46. Coming from off the pace she overcame the pacemaker Ballboy Deme as they hit the home straight to win going away by three and a half lengths.

Dawstown Sky owned by Diarmuid Dooge returned to top form when he led from pillar to post in the last, an A2, stopping the clock in 28.51.