Cork camogie player ratings from the defeat to the Cats

Couldn’t be blamed for two well taken goals by Kilkenny. Puck outs were lost on occasion but were strong distance wise against the wind. A good game and season overall.
Came under pressure at times. But also won good ball, particularly in the final quarter. Corks full back line should have done better for Miriam Walsh’s goal.
Outstanding. Brilliant in the first quarter as Cork started brightly. Prevented a positive Kilkenny attack and cleared for Gemma O’Connor’s goal. Possibly could have done been stronger in preventing Miriam Walsh’s goal.
Tried extremely hard. Kilkenny nullified her attacking runs up the wing and the middle third was busy which prevented space. Those attacks were missed.
Had a tough task marking Ann Dalton. A steady performance until a shoulder injury ruled her off in the 43rd minute.
Did well in her first full season as Cork’s left half-back. Was confident on the ball.
Finished with four points and was actively involved in a lot of good that Cork did. Possibly should have kept the ball in play for her last side-line attempt from a tight angle.
A quiet day at the office for the Cork captain. Clearly a marked player after some dashing performances this season.
Won tremendous ball and scored three points. Uncharacteristically missed a couple of frees, one you’d have bet your house on but that’s sport.
Did well. Found space and laid off good scores including Cork’s goal as well as hitting two points herself.
Found the going tough and her first touch left her down on a couple of occasions. Her style is one-handed pick-ups low to the ground. Two hands at times would be the better option.
A youngster still developing. Hit a few balls short and wide. Hard to adjust to the tenacity and tension of an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.
Niamh O'Callaghan , Julia White and Cliona Healy, not on long enough to be rated.