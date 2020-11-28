Cork camogie player ratings from the defeat to the Cats

Amy Le: Couldn’t be blamed for two well taken goals by Kilkenny. Puck outs were lost on occasion but were strong distance wise against the wind. A good game and season overall. 7

Libby Coppinger: Came under pressure at times. But also won good ball, particularly in the final quarter. Corks full back line should have done better for Miriam Walsh’s goal. 6

Laura Treacy: Outstanding. Brilliant in the first quarter as Cork started brightly. Prevented a positive Kilkenny attack and cleared for Gemma O’Connor’s goal. Possibly could have done been stronger in preventing Miriam Walsh’s goal. 8

Hannah Looney: Tried extremely hard. Kilkenny nullified her attacking runs up the wing and the middle third was busy which prevented space. Those attacks were missed. 7

Pamela Mackey: Had a tough task marking Ann Dalton. A steady performance until a shoulder injury ruled her off in the 43rd minute. 6

Laura Hayes: Did well in her first full season as Cork’s left half-back. Was confident on the ball. 6

Chloe Sigerson: Finished with four points and was actively involved in a lot of good that Cork did. Possibly should have kept the ball in play for her last side-line attempt from a tight angle. 7

Amy O’Connor: A quiet day at the office for the Cork captain. Clearly a marked player after some dashing performances this season. 5

Orla Cronin: Won tremendous ball and scored three points. Uncharacteristically missed a couple of frees, one you’d have bet your house on but that’s sport. 7

Katrina Mackey: Did well. Found space and laid off good scores including Cork’s goal as well as hitting two points herself. 7

Linda Collins: Found the going tough and her first touch left her down on a couple of occasions. Her style is one-handed pick-ups low to the ground. Two hands at times would be the better option. 5

Saoirse McCarthy: A youngster still developing. Hit a few balls short and wide. Hard to adjust to the tenacity and tension of an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. 5

Subs: Niamh O'Callaghan 6, Julia White and Cliona Healy, not on long enough to be rated.