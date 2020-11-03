Heavy defeat at Shels shows Cork City women's team still have work to do

CORK City manager Rónán Collins admitted his side remain a work in progress, following their 4-0 defeat to Shelbourne in the second phase of the Women’s National League at Tolka Park on Saturday.

Having recorded five straight victories in the early stages of a much-delayed campaign, the Leesiders were paired amongst the country’s best teams for the remaining weeks of the season. This was the first of four games in Group One for City, with encounters against Peamount United, Wexford and Galway also on the horizon.

“We know we’re on a journey. We’ve a lot of work done. There was points today that showed a lot of the good work that is done, but I think it also shows the more we’ve to do. We’re going to knuckle down and we’ll see Shels again next season when we get that work done.”

“We’re happy to be in this group, but we wanted to be in this group. That’s one thing ticked, but we want to do well in this group as well. If different things happened in this game, it could be a totally different scoreline. But when things happen in this way, how can we adjust to that and get something from it.”

As regards the game itself, Collins felt his side remained in contention on the resumption - despite falling 2-0 behind in the opening period. They were subsequently reduced to 10 when goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan (the team’s captain) was dismissed on 49 minutes, leaving the visitors with too much of a mountain to scale.

“We’ve obviously had our conversation about what we’re going to do. I think we started the second half quite positively, created a chance or two. Maybe if you get one of them it’s a different game.

“There’s obviously a big decision that’s really turned the game. Took us a while to settle with it. I think the last 15, 20 minutes down to 10 we created quite a lot of chances. We were probably unlucky not to get one.”

Cork City’s attention will now switch to an impending FAI Cup semi-final at home to Treaty United next Sunday (kick-off 2pm). While this is the biggest game for the club since their showpiece triumph in the same competition three years ago, Collins and his squad won’t be altering their approach for the all-Munster contest.

“The thing is, they’re all just another game of football. They’re 90 minutes. We’ll prepare like we always do. We keep our routines and hopefully then you produce your performance on the day,” Collins added.