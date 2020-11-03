Cork have room to improve with camogie champions Galway on the horizon

CONSIDERING that it was Cork’s first competitive outing since last February both manager Paudie Murray and captain Amy O’Connor were more relieved than thrilled reaching the quarter-final of this year’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland championship by beating Wexford.

After being given a walkover by Offaly, Cork got the job done on Saturday against Wexford, with Galway to come.

"It was a great game to get, our third competitive game this year so certainly we were rusty," admitted Murray.

"I wouldn’t be too happy with the performance, particularly in the third quarter, that really killed us I think. Our first half was good in patches.

"You’d like us to move the ball that bit quicker but other than that I thought we were fairly good in the first half. Wexford came at us in that third quarter and they troubled us for long periods.

"But we changed things around just coming to the end of that period and it worked out for us."

Cork manager Paudie Murray. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was tough to get going again, after such a long layoff?

"There’s no doubt about that, particularly in the conditions that we’re playing in. I don’t want to be making excuses but we’ve had a number of injuries over the last number of weeks so preparation hasn’t been good.

"So you know it was a good game to get. I think the bottom line really is what I said to them after the game, we’re in a quarter-final and that’s really all we want.

"We’ve five girls making their debut here today so this team is very young and I think any game we play this year we’re going to be in a dog fight."

Cork captain Amy O’Connor, who was really on top form at Páirc Uí Rinn, said the result was the key thing.

"We’re thrilled to get the victory. Obviously, the performance was a bit lacklustre at times and we know we need to make massive improvements. It’s good to get back out onto the pitch and it’s good to be playing championship again, it’s been so long.

"So we’re delighted to get the win, that’s what we came here to do.

"I think it's 237 days since our last competitive outing’ said Amy, who was obviously ticking the days off on her calendar.

"It’s been a long time. With all that’s going on with the uncertainty you always had questions in the back of your head despite remaining as positive as you could whether or not it would go ahead so it’s definitely brilliant, it’s going ahead.

"We’ve won and achieved our objective which was, regardless of Covid, to get to the knockout quarter-final stage of this year’s championship. We’ve managed that now so we’re quite happy with that and we know where we need to improve."