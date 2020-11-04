A year to remember for dual star Fiona Keating after losing three finals

CORK dual star Fiona Keating has enjoyed a brilliant 2020.

The 19-year-old sports ace has won senior county titles in both football and camogie, with West Cork and Courcey Rovers respectively, while she has also won All-Ireland basketball glory and Munster football glory with her secondary school teams earlier this year.

This has been a surreal year for many, but Keating bucked the trend with a very successful year. The modest ace reflected on her brilliant sporting achievements this year.

Fiona Keating, Courcey Rovers, drives the sliotar down the field past Carolyn Motherway, St Catherine's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Considering the year that we’re all after putting down even getting the chance to go back training was unreal not to mind winning two county finals. I started off the year on a high with my school. We won an All-Ireland basketball medal and a Munster football medal back in February.

"During lockdown we continued to train in the hope the season would go ahead. To then get the chance to go back training and playing matches was brilliant. It gave us some bit of normality again. To enjoy so much success was a bonus.”

The dual star played key roles in helping Courcey Rovers and West Cork secure senior county success in both codes. She scored a hat-trick in the camogie final, while she was an integral part of the West Cork success story.

“I don’t think it has hit me yet. The aim this year was to win one as I’ve already lost three county titles. It was just a dream come true really.

"We’ve always been there or thereabouts with West Cork the past few years. To finally go that step further this year was just unreal.

"Camogie wise, I suppose we learned a lot from our first county final appearance in 2018. I think we were that bit more experienced and mature this year.”

She resumed training with the inter-county senior panels back in September. The senior camogie team began their championship campaign last weekend, while the footballers will play Kerry this weekend.

“We started back training in September and both management teams and group of girls have been so welcoming. There’s a big transition from minor to senior level, between physicality and maturity. I’m sure that will all come to me in time.

"Libby Coppinger has made my transition a lot easier.

"She’s been so good. She’s like my second mother. She’s taken me under her wing. Anytime I’ve had any queries she’d always be there to answer them for me.

"I look forward to playing with her and both Cork teams in the years to come.”