Cork ladies footballers must travel to Tralee with no neutral venue available

THE Cork ladies footballers All-Ireland round-robin game against Kerry has been confirmed for Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday at 3pm.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association were unable to find a neutral venue, despite trying several different counties, so came to the decision last night that a coin toss would have to take place, with the winners having home advantage.

That took place early this morning and Kerry won so the game will now go ahead in Tralee on Saturday and will be shown live on TG4.

This makes a difficult assignment even more difficult for Cork as they face a Kerry side full of confidence after their win over Cavan last weekend.

If Kerry win then Cork are out of the All-Ireland championship, even with one game to play, as the Kingdom will have four points and the Rebels would only be able to get two if they won their second round-robin tie.

In theory, a draw would do Cork, provided they then beat Cavan by a bigger margin than Kerry did (5-14 to 0-13), but realistically it's a winner takes all game with a semi-final spot at stake.

In that encounter, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Síofra O’Shea contributed a combined haul of 4-6 as Kerry underlined their championship credentials and showed just how tough a task is ahead of Cork.

The Rebels have had the upper hand over Kerry in recent years, but this will count for nothing on Saturday as the odds are now stacked in favour of the Kingdom, with Cork having it all to do.