Step up in trip brings out the best in True Lady at Curraheen Park

TRUE LADY noted running on strongly in all her 525 starts, appreciated the step up in trip at Curraheen Park on Saturday night the daughter of Romeo Recruit-Killure Rd Josie owned & trained by Pat O'Driscoll, taking an A1 550 in a smashing 29.89.

The wide seed outpaced her rivals on the long run to the opening bend and with a little trouble on her inner she quickly opened a gap of five lengths.

Keeping up the tempo all the way to the line she had five and a half lengths to spare over the novice Oh Hokey Pokey who also saw the trip out well.

Brogan Highway owned by John and Marguerite O'Donoghue, Bandon made it four wins from his last six starts when he took an A0 525 in 28.67.

Out the back in the early stages he ran on strongly coming through the field to pick up the leader Ballymac Trudi at the last bend and he then drew five lengths clear to the line from Scart Jim.

Droopys Emmy trained by John Linehan for Sean Dunphy was another to make all in an A2 550 stopping the clock in 28.98.

In front from traps she saw the trip out well coming home with a length and a half to spare over Rosstemple Chad.

Greyhound racing at Curraheen Park

Cyclers Flash owned by john Ahern and Jake Courtney, Ballincollig was another who added to her already impressive tally making it career win number seven by taking the last, an A2 550, in 29.93.

Quickly away from her trap three draw she made her way across to the rails unhindered and she then made the rest coming home with two and a half lengths to spare over Scart Sean.

Hasty Moment owned by David Harrington, Carrigaline recorded the easiest success of the night when he got off the mark at the second attempt in an A7, in 28.80.

Out and gone from trap three he came home with nine lengths to spare over Hurricane Jack.

Stag Park Hiya gave Dick Pigott, Mitchelstown his second winner of the week when he came from off the pace to take an A3, in 28.96.

Taking up the running at the third bend he held the late run of the reserve Reflex Blue by a length and a half.

Gentle Chief owned by Eoin Walshe, Kerry Pike chalked up his maiden victory with an easy success in an A5. Moderately away he showed fine pace to lead around the opening two bends.

Stretching clear along the back straight he came home with eight lengths to spare over Dyno Magic in 29.01.