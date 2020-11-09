Analysis: Breaking down how Cork pulled off a staggering upset against Kerry

Mark Keane is home from Australia during the AFL off-season, wasn’t expected to be even togging out, has never played for Cork seniors, never scored for Cork, and his impact on the game since coming on second half has been limited to be generous.
Conditions helped, turning every contact into a potential turnover. Ronan McCarthy’s team clogged spaces for runners, got in faces to put pressure on every ball, hunted in packs, forced mistakes and turnovers, and just never allowed Kerry find any fluidity in moving ball into the scoring areas.
In the last play of normal time, Connolly kick-passed a free backwards in the 69th minute; more than three minutes of possession and 39 passes later, Sean Powter got fouled for the equaliser. Another night, that might have been an example of lack of will to take a shot or inability to create; as Cork managed to get the score it goes down as Cork keeping their heads when the game was slipping away.