Aaron Hill faces a busy two weeks on the European tour with the prospect of a game against Ken Doherty on the horizon

CORK snooker sensation Aaron Hill has a hectic two weeks of top class snooker ahead of him with matches in the BetVictor German Masters qualifiers and his place in the WST Northern Irish Open.

First up for Hill is the BetVictor German Masters qualifying match against England’s Billy Joe Castle in Milton Keyes at the Marshall arena next Tuesday.

Hill and Castle have the unique brag of both knocking out Ronnie O’Sullivan from tournaments this year. Hill saw off the Rocket in the European Masters and Castle defeated O’Sullivan in the BetVictor Shootout in Watford.

So this will be a very tight contest with Castle ranked at 94 and Hill at 105 and the winner of this game will go on to play the winner of the Lian Wenbo and Ken Doherty match which should be a huge incentive for the Cathedral Road man.

“I can’t wait to get back over to Milton Keyes to get playing again and I look forward to playing Billy," Hill said.

"Obviously, people will look at the possibility of Ken and myself meeting up in a professional match, but I am only concentrating on my match and what will be, will be.

"Ken is a legend in World and Irish snooker and someone we have all admired over the years and he really put snooker on the map for the Republic of Ireland and if it happens, it happens.”

The qualifiers for the German Masters are from November the 10th until November the 14th with the Northern Irish Open starting on November the 16th until November the 22nd in Milton Keyes.

In the second Home Nation of the event Hill has been drawn against his good friend Jackson Page from Wales.

The last time these two players met was at the EBSA European U21 championships in Eilat Israel two years ago.

Hill had just won the European U18 championship that Page had won the year previous.

Page went on to defeat Hill in the semi-final and Youghal’s Ross Bulman in the final in Eilat, so it should be really interesting when Hill and Page take each other on in the Northern Ireland Open as the two players are extremely equally matched in terms of skill and personalities with both lads extremely laid back off and on the table.

“Jackson is a very good player, very solid and it will be a tough game. He is a good friend of mine, but when the balls break its every man for himself, but I am looking forward to playing him.

"The last time we met in Israel in the U21 semi-final and to be honest I was very tired after the U18 championship and I didn’t play my best, but I take nothing away from him.

"It's nice to be back playing, it seems an eternity since the English Open, but the games are coming thick and fast now and I can’t wait,” Hill added.