Dublin win was impressive but Tipp will show us what Cork hurlers are made of

IT'S Cork and Tipperary in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers next Saturday at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Rebels will meet the holders of Liam McCarthy with a place in the All-Ireland quarter-final up for grabs, live on Sky Sports Mix. Clare face Wexford in the other qualifier clash.

Kieran Kingston's side are underdogs in what is the third occasion the great rivals have been paired in the backdoor. Cork were victorious in Killarney in 2004, Tipperary the winners at Semple Stadium in 2007.

Liam Sheedy returned to the helm in Tipp last season and guided them to glory, despite the setback of a heavy loss to Limerick in the provincial final. He'll be hoping he can repeat that feat after failing to fire against the Shannonsiders recently.

Cork were very impressive against Dublin, with five changes from the defeat to Waterford.

Robbie O'Flynn, Colm Spillane and Luke Meade made a massive difference after being brought in the starting 15 and overall Cork hurled with greater focus and intensity.

Colm Spillane helped transform the Cork defence at the weekend. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Rookies Jack O'Connor and Deccie Dalton combined for the key goal in the 1-25 to 0-22 victory, while O'Flynn, Seamus Harnedy and Shane Kingston shared 0-14 from play.

Mark Coleman was majestic as well, though you be sure he wouldn't be given the freedom by the Premier he had in Thurles last weekend.

If Kingston's side progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final they can't be paired with Waterford.

Therefore, on the basis Limerick are massive favourites to beat the Déise in the Munster final, Cork would have to defeat the losers of Galway and Kilkenny to make it to the All-Ireland semi-final. For now though, getting through Tipperary is all that matters.

The Cork ladies footballers and camogie team are also in action next weekend.

Having beaten Kerry away, Ephie Fitzgerald's charges are through to the All-Ireland semi-final if they get the better of Cavan on Sunday.

After falling short away to Galway, the camogie team are still in a quarter-final against Clare, which will be held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

That puts the dual contingent out on consecutive days but that didn't hinder Saoirse Noonan this weekend. She grabbed the vital goal down in Tralee last Saturday, before hitting scoring twice as Cork City WFC got past Treaty United on Sunday in the FAI Cup semi-final.

The Cork footballers will take on Tipp on Sunday week in the Munster final after their shock victory over Kerry.