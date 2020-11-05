Kerry beat Cork in Killarney in their last knockout Munster football showdown

The winners will face either Limerick or Tipp in the Munster decider. The losers head back into cold storage, or at least until Covid restrictions ease and those whose clubs are still in Cork championship action can prepare for the delayed finals to take place in 2021.
Corkery, who had been off the panel from 1997 to ‘99, chipped in with 1-8 in the game, but as was so often the case for the Nemo powerhouse and his club comrade Joe Kavanagh in their years in Rebel red, that brilliance wasn’t rewarded with a victory.
Current Cork manager Ronan McCarthy was in the full-back line in the 2000 Munster semi-final, along with Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Anthony Lynch. When Kerry were beaten in ‘99 he did an excellent man-marking job on Maurice Fitzgerald.