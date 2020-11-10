Cork focus on positives after defeat to All-Ireland camogie champions Galway

DESPITE Cork’s three-point defeat to Galway on Sunday in the final group game of the senior All-Ireland championship, Cork manager Paudie Murray felt there were a lot of positives that they could take away from the game.

“As I said to the girls afterwards, to me it was a mighty display by a young team to come up here and take on the All-Ireland champions.

“I think certainly there’s an awful lot there that we can build on from this, a lot of positives and the drive home will be a good one to be honest.

“I’m just disappointed with the way the game was refereed to be honest, it’s just a joke at this stage.”

When you consider Galway’s four points from sideline cuts there was very little in the game?

“No, there wasn’t. I suppose if we want to be a small bit critical, some of the ball we drove in during the second half was a bit wayward and high and we needed low and coming at pace so I suppose that’s the one critical thing.

“The frees killed us. I’m not too sure what they scored from play, but the frees killed us.”

Paudie agreed that Cork were a lot sharper this week but felt criticism last week was unfair.

“We’ll look back on this game just as we did last week. You know people were a bit critical of us against Wexford but I would hope that those would go away and analyse a game correctly.

“When a team plays numbers behind the ball you are going to get a drab affair and the one thing that will not happen here is that we just drive the ball down on top of a sweeper or sweepers.

“You just have to be patient and I thought that’s what we did last week. Just one quarter last week killed us and I think we’re after too good outings really.”

Does he think Galway won the tussles around the park?

“Well they did but you just look at the size of them against us. The average age of our team is 24.

“I think they’re in and around the 30s so you know they’re bound to be more physical than us.

“It’s when we moved the ball at pace we had them in all sorts of trouble so again I go back to some of the stuff that went on there, it was sad”, Paudie said as he referred to the refereeing and some of the frees awarded against Cork.

“I believe its Clare we’re playing in the quarter-final now. We’re in the Páirc next week [Saturday at 1pm] and we need another performance really. That’s key."