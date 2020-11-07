How the Cork hurlers rated in the win over Dublin

Absolutely crucial save to prevent the Dubs getting any momentum after half-time.
Blotted out Crummey in the first half though found it trickier when the Dublin target-man was at the edge of the square. Solid.
COLM SPILLANE: What an addition. Completely shut down the Dubs' threat in the full-forward line in the opening 20 minutes. 8
Was doing a fine job marking Eamon Dillon until he picked up an injury.
Very comfortable in the wing-back position and disciplined in the tackle.
Glorious in a sweeper role. Some of his touches were outrageously slick and his reading of the play and distribution was sublime.
Danny Sutcliffe thieved a couple of early points but O'Mahony got on top from there. Like Cahalane, his size prevented Dublin from getting quality ball inside.
LUKE MEADE: Oustanding as a worker-bee, he was everywhere after smashing over a great score from the throw-in. A tireless and selfless display. 8
Broke up a lot of play in the first half and then got on a pile of ball in the second. Like Meade, ran himself into the ground.
Followed up four points against Waterford with the same here. Excellent first half, didn't get enough ball when moved up top after.
Matched O'Flynn's tally of 0-5, set up three more scores and was fouled for two frees. Savage work-rate and leadership as well.
Wearing the 15 geansaí but stationed as a fourth half-forward, he nabbed a couple of brilliant points from play and was always willing to pop a pass when under pressure.
Chipped in with 1-1 in the first half and put in a couple of big tackles as well.
Set up Dalton's goal. Sometimes over-eager in his tackling. Rewarded late by assisting a Harnedy point and raising a white flag of his own.
Stephen McDonnell, Conor Lehane, Aidan Walsh, Niall O'Leary, Shane Barrett.