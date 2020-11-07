Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 20:30

How the Cork hurlers rated in the win over Dublin

How the Cork hurlers rated in the win over Dublin

Mark Coleman of Cork in action against Cian Boland of Dublin. He was a Man of the Match contender along with Robbie O'Flynn and Seamus Harnedy. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

ANTHONY NASH: Absolutely crucial save to prevent the Dubs getting any momentum after half-time. 7 

ROBERT DOWNEY: Blotted out Crummey in the first half though found it trickier when the Dublin target-man was at the edge of the square. Solid. 6

COLM SPILLANE: What an addition. Completely shut down the Dubs' threat in the full-forward line in the opening 20 minutes. 8 

Colm Spillane. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Colm Spillane. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Was doing a fine job marking Eamon Dillon until he picked up an injury. 6

DAMIEN CAHALANE: Very comfortable in the wing-back position and disciplined in the tackle. 7

MARK COLEMAN: Glorious in a sweeper role. Some of his touches were outrageously slick and his reading of the play and distribution was sublime. 9

TIM O'MAHONY: Danny Sutcliffe thieved a couple of early points but O'Mahony got on top from there. Like Cahalane, his size prevented Dublin from getting quality ball inside. 7

LUKE MEADE: Oustanding as a worker-bee, he was everywhere after smashing over a great score from the throw-in. A tireless and selfless display. 8 

Luke Meade. Picture; Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Luke Meade. Picture; Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

BILL COOPER: Broke up a lot of play in the first half and then got on a pile of ball in the second. Like Meade, ran himself into the ground. 7 

SHANE KINGSTON: Followed up four points against Waterford with the same here. Excellent first half, didn't get enough ball when moved up top after. 7 

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Matched O'Flynn's tally of 0-5, set up three more scores and was fouled for two frees. Savage work-rate and leadership as well. 9 

PATRICK HORGAN: Wearing the 15 geansaí but stationed as a fourth half-forward, he nabbed a couple of brilliant points from play and was always willing to pop a pass when under pressure. 7

DECLAN DALTON: Chipped in with 1-1 in the first half and put in a couple of big tackles as well. 7

JACK O'CONNOR: Set up Dalton's goal. Sometimes over-eager in his tackling. Rewarded late by assisting a Harnedy point and raising a white flag of his own.  6 

Subs: Stephen McDonnell, Conor Lehane, Aidan Walsh, Niall O'Leary, Shane Barrett.

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
cork gaa
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest