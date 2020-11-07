How the Cork hurlers rated in the win over Dublin

ANTHONY NASH: Absolutely crucial save to prevent the Dubs getting any momentum after half-time. 7

ROBERT DOWNEY: Blotted out Crummey in the first half though found it trickier when the Dublin target-man was at the edge of the square. Solid. 6

COLM SPILLANE: What an addition. Completely shut down the Dubs' threat in the full-forward line in the opening 20 minutes. 8

Colm Spillane. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Was doing a fine job marking Eamon Dillon until he picked up an injury. 6

DAMIEN CAHALANE: Very comfortable in the wing-back position and disciplined in the tackle. 7

MARK COLEMAN: Glorious in a sweeper role. Some of his touches were outrageously slick and his reading of the play and distribution was sublime. 9

TIM O'MAHONY: Danny Sutcliffe thieved a couple of early points but O'Mahony got on top from there. Like Cahalane, his size prevented Dublin from getting quality ball inside. 7

LUKE MEADE: Oustanding as a worker-bee, he was everywhere after smashing over a great score from the throw-in. A tireless and selfless display. 8

Luke Meade. Picture; Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

BILL COOPER: Broke up a lot of play in the first half and then got on a pile of ball in the second. Like Meade, ran himself into the ground. 7

SHANE KINGSTON: Followed up four points against Waterford with the same here. Excellent first half, didn't get enough ball when moved up top after. 7

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Matched O'Flynn's tally of 0-5, set up three more scores and was fouled for two frees. Savage work-rate and leadership as well. 9

PATRICK HORGAN: Wearing the 15 geansaí but stationed as a fourth half-forward, he nabbed a couple of brilliant points from play and was always willing to pop a pass when under pressure. 7

DECLAN DALTON: Chipped in with 1-1 in the first half and put in a couple of big tackles as well. 7

JACK O'CONNOR: Set up Dalton's goal. Sometimes over-eager in his tackling. Rewarded late by assisting a Harnedy point and raising a white flag of his own. 6

Subs: Stephen McDonnell, Conor Lehane, Aidan Walsh, Niall O'Leary, Shane Barrett.