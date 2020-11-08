Sam Curling-trained Aloneamongmillions one of the stars at Dromahane 

THE third Duhallow Foxhounds point-to-point meeting of the season took place at the ever-dependable Dromahane circuit yesterday.

Cloudy Tuesday posted a battling success under his handler Turlough O’Connor in the concluding five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden.

The five-year-old Cloudy Tuesday, who finished third on two occasions last season at Nenagh and Bandon, was always well positioned and he went for home at the third last.

Cloudy Tuesday was clearly possessing all the aces from two out and he duly defeated The Lying King by a widening eight lengths in the colour of O’Connor’s aunt Irene Walsh, who also bred the winning son of Cloudings.

“He deserved that and he’s a nice horse that just had a few little niggles last season,“ said Newmarket-based O’Connor of Cloudy Tuesday, one of 25 horses that he has in harness at present.

“He was just idling with me up the home straight and he will now go for the maiden hunters chase at Limerick over Christmas.“

JONBON, a full brother to the Willie Mullins star Douvan easily wins the 4yo Geldings Maiden under Derek O'Connor.

Tallow amateur James Hannon attained a notable milestone by partnering his 100th points winner aboard the Ian Power-trained newcomer Rock On Rita in the four-year-old mares’ maiden.

Rock On Rita, a daughter of Shirocco, made all the running to dismiss West Balboa by four lengths.

“She’s a tough sort that has always worked well and I’d imagine that she will now be sold,“ commented Slieverue-based owner/trainer Power of Rock On Rita.

Belgooly publican Tom Keogh sent out Melanamix, whom he also bred, to win the five-year-old mares’ maiden under 22-year-old David O’Brien from Ballincollig.

The grey Melanamix, having finished second behind As High Say here at Dromahane two weeks earlier, made her way to the front before three out and she then had little difficulty in keeping Clonmoyle at bay by two and a half lengths.

The likelihood is that Keogh, a former rugby player in his youth, will now aim the progressive Melanamix at a winners race.

Derek O’Connor, having partnered a hat-trick at Lisronagh the previous afternoon, was the leading rider here as he was the only individual to depart with two winners and the Galwegian signed off aboard the Robert Tyner-trained Fangio De Vassy in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.

Fangio De Vassy edged ever closer before the third last of the 13 obstacles and the winning son of Racinger took the measure of Chris O’Donovan’s mount The Red Jet before the final fence to oblige by four lengths.

O’Connor remarked of Fangio De Vassy, a graduate of the 2018 Goffs UK spring sale: ”He’s a lovely horse that won with any amount in hand and he will now go to the sales.“

O’Connor instigated his brace aboard the Ellmarie Holden-trained Jonbon, an own-brother to the mighty Douvan, in the four-year-old geldings’ maiden.

Jonbon picked up the running before three out and the victorious French-bred unleashed a devastating turn of foot from before the last to dispense with Lavorante by a widening 15 lengths.

“From the day that he landed in our yard, everything was always very simple to him,“ reported Miss Holden of her father Paul Holden’s Jonbon.

“He was ready to run before lockdown and he will now be sold.“

The Sam Curling-trained Aloneamongmillions, winner of last season’s Tetretema Cup hunters chase at Gowran Park, made a stylish winning return in the open.

Aloneamongmillions forged past long-time leader Staker Wallace at the third-last and the winning seven-year-old was well in command with Pa King from two out.

He duly had little difficulty in beating Staker Wallace by three lengths.

“He’s a class horse and I was a bit nervous beforehand today as he would have needed the run,“ said Curling of Aloneamongmillions.

“He will be trained for the Cheltenham Foxhunters in March.“

There is a meeting at Turtulla, near Thurles, next Sunday whilst the West Waterford Foxhounds race at Boulta on Sunday November 22nd.