O'Connor and Coppinger injury blow for Cork camogie team as they now face Galway on Sunday without them

CORK camogie boss Paudie Murray has suffered a massive blow with key players Libby Coppinger and Gemma O’Connor ruled out of Sunday’s championship clash against Galway.

And the fact that the Pearse Stadiuum fixture features the reigning All-Ireland champions makes the absence of dual star Coppinger and nine-time All-Ireland winner O’Connor all the more unfortunate and regrettable.

Commenting on the situation, Murray, whose side overcame Wexford in their opening championship tie against Wexford last weekend, said: “Libby damaged her ankle ligaments in a challenger game which we had against Waterford two weeks ago, but she had sufficiently recovered to come on for the last few minutes against Wexford.

“However, she hurt her ankle once again in a practice game last Sunday between the members of the Cork football panel and so she has no chance of playing any part in the game against Galway.

Cork’s Amy O'Connor, Lauren Homan and Libby Coppinger celebrate winning

“And Gemma O’Connor is ruled out of the Galway game due to a punctured lung. It’s a similar type of injury which the Kerry footballer Tony Brosnan suffered this year and it will probably be two months before Gemma is able to play again.”

In addition to the absence of Coppinger and O’Connor, the Cork supremo finds himself in the unfortunate situation where he will be unable to pick his side for the clash against the Connacht outfit until after Saturday’s football championship tie between the Rebels and Kerry.

This is due to the fact that four members of the camogie panel - Maebh Cahalane, Fiona Keating, Hannah Looney and Ciara McCarthy - could be participating for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side in the Tralee fixture.

“We’ll have to see how the four players get on in the football game and we’ll also have a word with them to find out how fatigued they are after playing against Kerry, and if they feel if they’d be up to playing two games in two days.

“I won’t be travelling to the football game but I’ll be able to have a look at it because it’s live on TG4,” added Murray, who is in his ninth year in the Cork hot seat.