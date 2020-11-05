Six Cork players included in Ireland squad for England game at Wembley

SIX Cork players have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for upcoming games, including a friendly with England at Wembley.

John Egan, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Kevin Long, Caoimhín Kelleher and Adam Idah are all in line to feature across the three matches.

Manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the ties against England, Wales and Bulgaria.

Ireland face England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, Wales on Sunday, November 15 at the Cardiff City Stadium and Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, November 18.

Luton Town striker James Collins has been called into the squad for the first time under manager Stephen Kenny whilst captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad following injury.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan keep their places in the squad after impressing in the UEFA Nations League match against Finland in October.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne will link up with the squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Wales.

The squad will meet up on Sunday, November 8 in London ahead of the international friendly against England on Thursday.

GOALKEEPERS: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

DEFENDERS: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

MIDFIELDERS: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

FOWARDS: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

FIXTURES

International Friendly 12/11 - England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium - 8pm

UEFA Nations League 15/11 - Wales v Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium - 5pm

18/11 - Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium - 7.45pm