Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 13:33

Six Cork players included in Ireland squad for England game at Wembley

Six Cork players included in Ireland squad for England game at Wembley

Kevin Long and John Egan celebrate Long's goal against Bulgaria at Aviva Stadium last year. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SIX Cork players have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for upcoming games, including a friendly with England at Wembley.

John Egan, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Kevin Long, Caoimhín Kelleher and Adam Idah are all in line to feature across the three matches.

Manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the ties against England, Wales and Bulgaria.

Ireland face England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, Wales on Sunday, November 15 at the Cardiff City Stadium and Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, November 18.

Luton Town striker James Collins has been called into the squad for the first time under manager Stephen Kenny whilst captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad following injury.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan keep their places in the squad after impressing in the UEFA Nations League match against Finland in October.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne will link up with the squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Wales.

The squad will meet up on Sunday, November 8 in London ahead of the international friendly against England on Thursday.

GOALKEEPERS: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

DEFENDERS: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

MIDFIELDERS: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

FOWARDS: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

FIXTURES

International Friendly 12/11 - England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium - 8pm 

UEFA Nations League 15/11 - Wales v Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium - 5pm 

18/11 - Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium - 7.45pm

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
cork soccer
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest