Cork v Kerry: Player ratings

MICHAEL MARTIN: Excellent with his kick-outs, made a critical save in the first half and then helped start the move than led to the winning goal by bravely coming off his line. 8

SEÁN POWTER: What a loss he's been in the past two seasons. Earned the free to force extra time and scored a lovely point in the first half. Eventually limped off after giving everything. RTE Man of the Match. 9

MAURICE SHANLEY: Brilliant debut. Thrown in at the deep end on David Clifford and he swam. Good defensively but also in his use of the ball. 8

KEVIN FLAHIVE: Died with his boots on, seeing off his original marker Tony Brosnan. Killian Spillane posed more problems but left it all out there before being replaced. 7

KEVIN O'DONOVAN: Rock solid at wing-back. Knocked over a vital point in normal time, one of only six scores from play Cork kicked. 7

SEÁN MEEHAN: Like Shanley, introduced into the team after winning last year's U20 All-Ireland, despite barely featuring in the league. So composed in possession and super fit. Made the break for the winning goal. 8

MATTIE TAYLOR: Tackling, tracking, working like a dog. All the hallmarks of a player who has been excellent since coming into the team in 2019. 8

IAN MAGUIRE: Could have been Man of the Match given his colossal influence around the middle until he had to hobble off. What a leader, what a footballer. 9

PAUL WALSH: A surprise starter to bring extra height and work-rate to midfield. Effective. 7

JOHN O'ROURKE: Did a lot of unseen work around the middle third. Tenacious and committed, as ever. 6

MARK COLLINS: His experience was a huge factor in this upset. Hugged the touchline to provide width against the blanket defence and nailed a cracking point from play. Won a late free at a vital stage. 9

RUAIRÍ DEANE: Like Collins, kept taking the fight to Kerry and played like he never doubted Cork would win. 8

COLM O'CALLAGHAN: Newcomer was deployed as a target-man without getting more long ball sent his way. Did set up a point for Powter. 6

BRIAN HURLEY: Given the way that both teams set up, didn't get much ball close to goal but secured and scored a first-half mark. Tracked deep in the second half and in doing so occupied the Kerry backs. 7

Subs: Mark Keane 7, Luke Connolly 8, Michael Hurley 7, Paul Kerrigan 7, Seán White 6, Paul Ring 7, Tadhg Corkery 7, Kevin O'Driscoll 6, Damien Gore 6.