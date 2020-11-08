Cork v Kerry: Player ratings

Excellent with his kick-outs, made a critical save in the first half and then helped start the move than led to the winning goal by bravely coming off his line.
What a loss he's been in the past two seasons. Earned the free to force extra time and scored a lovely point in the first half. Eventually limped off after giving everything. RTE Man of the Match.
Brilliant debut. Thrown in at the deep end on David Clifford and he swam. Good defensively but also in his use of the ball.
Died with his boots on, seeing off his original marker Tony Brosnan. Killian Spillane posed more problems but left it all out there before being replaced.
Rock solid at wing-back. Knocked over a vital point in normal time, one of only six scores from play Cork kicked.
Like Shanley, introduced into the team after winning last year's U20 All-Ireland, despite barely featuring in the league. So composed in possession and super fit. Made the break for the winning goal.
Tackling, tracking, working like a dog. All the hallmarks of a player who has been excellent since coming into the team in 2019.
Could have been Man of the Match given his colossal influence around the middle until he had to hobble off. What a leader, what a footballer.
A surprise starter to bring extra height and work-rate to midfield. Effective.
Did a lot of unseen work around the middle third. Tenacious and committed, as ever.
His experience was a huge factor in this upset. Hugged the touchline to provide width against the blanket defence and nailed a cracking point from play. Won a late free at a vital stage.
Like Collins, kept taking the fight to Kerry and played like he never doubted Cork would win.
Newcomer was deployed as a target-man without getting more long ball sent his way. Did set up a point for Powter.
Given the way that both teams set up, didn't get much ball close to goal but secured and scored a first-half mark. Tracked deep in the second half and in doing so occupied the Kerry backs.
Mark Keane 7, Luke Connolly 8, Michael Hurley 7, Paul Kerrigan 7, Seán White 6, Paul Ring 7, Tadhg Corkery 7, Kevin O'Driscoll 6, Damien Gore 6.