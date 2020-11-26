Key points from the launch of the One Cork plan for Rebel GAA

A HIGHLY ambitious plan has been unveiled to help generate the revenue to bring Cork GAA back to the top in hurling and football and offset the heavy investment in recent years in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The One Cork plan is bringing all the current strands of Gaelic games on Leeside, from the Cork County Board to the Cairde Chorcaí group set up to help raise additional funding for teams and coaching.

Per the official press release, "the plan will build upon a series of strategies in key areas, namely sponsorship, commercial opportunities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, ticket sales and advertising.

"A group of dedicated Cork GAA supporters with vast commercial experience has been working on the commercial strategy for One Cork for a number of months. Their stated goal is to introduce a commercial engine that will deliver the required return to drive a vision and ambition for Cork GAA."