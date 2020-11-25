Cork coaches set for Basketball Ireland online conference on performance 

THERE will a strong Cork presence at this Saturday's Basketball Ireland Performance Conference.

The event, in association with Pinergy, will be hosted online from 11am to 3pm on YouTube and includes Corkonians Paul Kelleher, Ciarán O'Sullivan, Kevin Mulcahy and Mark O'Sullivan.

A series of talks will feature experts in their field, discussing topics that affect performance at both elite and grassroots levels in a panel format for 30 minutes. While the emphasis is on basketball, it's sure to be of interest to coaches involved in any sport at any level.

These are tough times for basketball with no indoor training permitted for any indoor sports under current Covid restrictions while the elite level of basketball is now hoping to start the season in January after the plug was pulled on its commencement last month. Second level basketball, which is the gateway to hoops for teenagers all over the country who aren't involved in clubs, is also up in the air, along with underage and local adult games.

Comments by Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy last week that “I don’t think we’ll be seeing indoor sports anytime soon until we have a vaccine," were met with outrage by the basketball community.

The online conference offers a chance for basketball enthusiasts to come together on Saturday and the guest list features Jay Larranaga and Susan Moran.

Moran is Ireland’s only ever Women's NBA player and is now the player development Coach at St Joseph’s University. She'll focus on how to balance team and player development.

Larranga is a former Irish international and is currently the lead assistant coach with the Boston Celtics and will offer an insight into building a high-performance culture.

There are also guests from outside basketball, including former Cork City FC coach Lisa Fallon and Munster Rugby’s head performance analyst George Murray.

Basketball Ireland head of development and Ballincollig Super League player Ciaran O’Sullivan will kick off the day with his session on ‘Reconceptualising Youth Player Development, from 11am.

“Over the last number of weeks, Basketball Ireland staff members have been busy catching up with experts from around the world to discuss and cover a whole host of interesting topics. These experts are delighted to exchange views on conversations that shape both performance and participation, we hope the basketball community enjoy the day full of insightful conversations,” said O'Sullivan.

Mark O'Sullivan, a published author who is currently completing his PhD, specialises in youth development and works in Sweden as a coach educator.

Kevin Mulcahy is a movement expert from Leeside, recognised as an expert in the field and with experience in a variety of sports. He'll be involved in the panel on 'Strength and Conditioning Principles in Basketball' at 11.30am.

Discussing the topic 'Increasing Your Win Percentage Through Performance Analysis' will be Murray, a member of the IRFU’s high-performance department, and Cork's Paul Kelleher, who is hugely experienced at club and international level.

The slot with Boston Celtics' Jay Larranaga is at 2.30pm, and Susan Moran will feature at 3pm.

https://www.youtube.com/user/BasketballIreland/videos?view_as=subscriber