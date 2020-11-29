Carrigdhoun underage leagues reflect great work going in across Cork camogie

IN the South East Division of camogie, Carrigdhoun, nine clubs make up a hugely active camogie community: Ballinhassig, Ballygarvan, Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers, Crosshaven, Kinsale, Sliabh Rua, Tracton and Valley Rovers.

March is normally a busy month in the division as they hold a hugely successful indoor blitz for the U7s to U10s in Riverstick but Covid restrictions put paid to that as sport ground to an abrupt halt.

With everything on hold it was July before business was resumed and the U11, U13 and U15 Carrigdhoun Leagues go under way. With pitch availability at a premium clubs found it hard but with clubs working together they got the job done.

The U11 league got under way and in the U11 A final Valley Rovers and Tracton made it as the last two.

From the start the girls both sides showed great skill and determination as Valley Rovers came away as winners after and excellent contest.

Sliabh Rua and Ballygarvan contested the U11 B final where there was great teamwork and skill shown by both sides as Sliabh Rua came away with the title.

In the U11 B1 final, Courcey Rovers took on Crosshaven on a glorious day for camogie and battling hard Courceys held off the challenge of Crosshaven to run out winners.

The U12 competitions are normally ran by the county board but this year each division had ran their own league within their division and this worked out very well.

Each club had four games in a league format. This year there was a difference where you got two for a score over the bar and this did cause confusion for players, coaches and players alike and is something that needs to be looked at again.

Carrigdhoun got all their U12 finals played and in all there was great skill, teamwork and commitment something that was great to see from the younger age groups.

Sliabh Rua and Valley Rovers made it to the final of the U12 A and it promised to be a thriller with both teams having won all their games to get to the final. Sliabh Rua were quick to settle and they forced the pace form the start as they kept the pressure on Valleys for the entire games not letting Valleys get into the game.

Despite strong pressure Sliabh Rua held firm and came away with the win.

In the U12 A1 final Ballinhassig and Carrigaline served up an exciting game from the throw in it was end to end action with two hard working teams giving it their all. As scores came fast and furious and with two points being allowed for a point players mentors and supporters had to wait for the final tally before Carrigaline were declared winners of a very exciting contest.

The U12 B final was hosted by Tracton who took on Courcey Rovers and they set about their business early as they took the lead from the start. Courceys never let up and rallied in the second half but having laid the foundations for victory in the opening half Tracton held on to the final whistle.

Crosshaven headed to Ballygarvan to meet the home side in the U12 B1 decider and here the Ballygarvan girls had too much strength for a Crosshaven side that showed great commitment throughout the game.

For the U13 leagues the teams in the division were divided into two groups but despite the huge efforts put in by all the clubs who were participating in county board competitions too.

The league was not finished due to the recent Covid lockdown but hopes are high that this can be completed as soon as restrictions are lifted.

In the U15 league clubs were finding it hard to play games due to county commitments, so the league has still to be finished.

Courcey Rovers brought the senior county title to the division as they took their first senior title defeating Inniscarra.

A hard but enjoyable year for a division, who are always to the fore in Cork camogie.