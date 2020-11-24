Barry takes over as the new Killeagh hurling manager for 2021

LOCAL man Brian Barry has been confirmed as the new Killeagh hurling manager for the 2021 season.

After being involved in the past as part of the Killeagh backroom team under Mark Landers, Brian now takes over the main role, having also served as Cork senior camogie selector for three years and as coach with a number of clubs including Ballymartle, Clashmore and Ardmore.

Tadgh O’Connor, Len O’Regan, Kieran Scully and Conor Murphy will be the selectors in the new look management team, who will be hoping that Killeagh can make an impression in the Senior A Championship next year.

The East Cork side just survived in the grade, when edging out Kilworth by one point in a titanic relegation play off in late September.

Two young sharp shooters Eoghan Keniry with 1-12 and Ryan McCarthy with 2-0 were central to that win and will be amongst the key men that the new backroom team will be pinning their faith on again.

“It’s a huge challenge looking ahead with a young panel,” commented the new manager.

“Over recent years, we have been just staying in the grade, now we want to try to turn the tide and start winning games on a regular basis.

"This second tier senior championship gives clubs like ourselves the opportunity to compete at the same level.”

In football Damian Matthews remains at the helm of Glenbower Rovers, with his side hoping to make a longer impression in 2021, having lost out by two points to eventual champions Midleton in the quarter finals last time out.

“Obviously, we will be hoping for a longer season in both codes,” commented Killeagh chairman Colman Motherway who was re-elected at the club’s recent AGM.”

In one sense, it was great just to get games played and we must pay tribute to both the East Cork Board and County Board for achieving this in such difficult times.

“As a club we did our best to reach out to our members through the year, particularly during the first lockdown.

"We had to be innovative and kept the connection via social media with fitness tips, fun quizzes and reviews of old match programmes.

“Prior to that our healthy clubs project was very successful, with lots of activity around the pitch during the early months of the year.”

There is a familiar look to the top table after the AGM, which created plenty of interest despite being held virtually. As well as the chairman - Mary Fitzgibbon (secretary), Michael Cowhig (treasurer), and Patrick Mulchay (PRO) all retained their respective positions.

Finally, on a sad note Killeagh GAA recently lost a great club stalwart, with the passing of Tom O’Brien. Tom was a staunch hurling fan following the exploits of club and county at all levels.

He served as part of the management team that guided the club to back to back East Cork junior hurling titles in 1970 and 1971.