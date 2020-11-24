Munster grit out bonus point in gale conditions

Glasgow Warriors 13

Munster 27

Munster secured a hard-fought bonus point victory over old rivals Glasgow Warriors in their Pro14 encounter in wintry conditions at Scotstoun last night.

Munster scored the opening try in the 11th minute when captain Billy Holland caught Kevin O’Byrne’s throw from a 5m lineout and the Glasgow maul splintered upon landing, allowing Holland to crash over for a rare try, with young outhalf Ben Healy adding a wonderful conversion from the touchline into a near gale.

Glasgow struck back almost immediately, however, with a try from full back Glenn Bryce after a sweeping move from deep.

In the 19th minute, Brandon Thomson slotted a wonderfully struck penalty from halfway, after the Munster scrum had been penalised, to give the hosts an 8-7 lead.

Munster got their second try in the 32 nd minute with impressive blindside flanker Fineen Wycherley barrelling over at the back of the relentless Munster maul, as they led 12-8 at the break.

Healy was just wide from a penalty out wide straight after half time but he made no mistake from 40m in the 47th minute to extend Munster’s lead.

Munster's Keynan Knox and Craig Casey celebrate Jean Kleyn scoring their fourth try

Holland was sinbinned in the 61st minute as Munster were punished for persistent infringements, and the Warriors made the extra man tell with hooker Grant Stewart crashing over for a try from a rolling maul. Crucially Thomson’s conversion drifted wide, which meant Munster retained the lead at 15-13.

Six minutes later, both captains were in the bin when Glasgow’s Ryan Wilson was punished for a dangerous flop on Craig Casey, and from the resultant kick to the corner, Gavin Coombes crashed over to maintain his try per game ratio, with his sixth of the season.

The bonus point was secured in the 78th minute when Jean Kleyn scored from another rolling maul.

Scorers:

Glasgow: Thomson (1 pen), Bryce and Stewart (1 try each)

Munster: Healy (1 pen, 2 cons), Holland, F. Wycherley, Coombes and Kleyn (1 try each)

Glasgow: Bryce; Seymour, Grigg, Fergusson, Nairn; Horne, Kennedy; Ioane, Gordon, Wilson (capt), Harley, Bean, Pieretto, Stewart, Seiuli.

Subs: Thomson for Fergusson (9), Matawalu for Seymour (29), Allan and Rae for Pieretto and Seiuli (51), Lokotui for Ioane (52)

Munster: Haley; Nash, Scannell, de Allende, Gallagher; Healy, Casey; Coombes, O’Sullivan, F. Wycherley, Holland (capt), Kleyn, Archer, O’Byrne, Cronin.

Subs: Marshall and O’Donoghue for O’Byrne and F. Wycherley (61), J. Wycherley, Knox and

O’Donnell for Cronin, Archer and O’Sullivan (67), Hanrahan and Goggin for Healy and Gallagher (71), McCarthy for Casey (78)

Ref: Adam Jones (Wales)