Ronan McCarthy: Decision on the future can’t be rushed after loss to Tipp

CORK manager Ronan McCarthy won’t be rushed into making any decision about his future in the role after his three-year term ended disappointingly with a Munster final defeat.

“You don’t ever rush into a decision like that. What I would say to you is that there are three elements to that decision,” he said after the loss to Tipp at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“And one is obviously the county board and the executive having an input into that and the players, too.

“Once they decide what they want to do I’ll decide myself. That decision could be made for me. We have plenty of time to reach that decision.

“Today is not a day for making any decisions,” McCarthy added.

He offered no excuses as Cork couldn’t build on the Kerry win in the semi-final with Tipp fully deserving their first Munster senior title since 1935.

“We can’t have any complaints. I thought we never got to the pitch of the game.

“Even though we had a lot of possession I thought our decision-making was poor and we rushed our attack, which we didn’t do against Kerry.

“We never got a foothold or a stranglehold of the game and maybe that was down to Tipperary not allowing us. Fair play to Tipp for that.”

McCarthy paid credit to the players for the manner in which they returned from the semi-final win to focus on the demands of the Munster decider. And he said that he got no hint of what lay in store in terms of a disappointing team display.

“In fairness to the players they got down to training again very quickly and what I would say is that you invest so much physically and mentally into making a breakthrough that it’s hard to raise yourself again.

“But in terms of preparation it was spot on from the players and we felt we were in a good place.

“I said in my RTÉ interview before the game that we were told we had no chance against Kerry and had every chance in this one by all accounts. The truth is somewhere in the middle.

“We had to play well to win today and we didn’t play well enough.”

Luke Connolly didn’t re-appear for the second half after suffering a leg injury just before the break but McCarthy reckoned that his absence wasn’t a reason for Cork’s defeat.

“He played well in the first half and kept the scoreboard ticking over. Luke looked dangerous, but we believe we have quality on the bench and I don’t think the pattern of the game changed.”