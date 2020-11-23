Cork City WFC boss Ronan Collins full of praise for his side's ability to solve problems

CORK CITY WFC manager Rónán Collins has praised his side’s ability to solve problems as they came from behind to earn a point against Wexford Youths on Sunday afternoon.

City looked to have been in control at half time as they were a goal up thanks to Lauren Egbuloniu’s early finish and also a player up following Orlaith Conlon’s dismissal for fouling the aforementioned striker when she was through on goal.

Wexford, to their credit, switching things tactically at the break and roared back to lead 2-1 before Katie McCarthy’s late equaliser earned a point for the Leesiders.

“A lot of our performance was really good,” said Collins.

“There was a period of that game that we are disappointed with but there was also some really good football played for large periods.

“Obviously, we needed to capitalise on that a bit more. We had a few good chances, there was one at the end of the first half - maybe three or four even at the end of the game.

“But Wexford are still a good team so to control huge elements of the match against them was good.

“There is a good bit of learning from when they go down to ten players. I thought we did well with that initially in the first half but in the second half when they changed to a mid-block - we probably stretched them in the first half with Lauren, but they then copped onto that.

“They dropped into that mid-bloc and we needed to use the possession a bit better in our own half and shift them across the pitch.

“We tried to hit them a bit too early but that’s the youth in the team but the girls they figured that out in the last five or ten minutes.

Cork City's Sophie Liston clears the ball out of defence as she shoots past Wexford Youths' Ciara Rossiter in the Women's National League game at Bishopstown.

“We are all about figuring out problems, and that’s a new issue that has come up, and it hasn’t taken us to a training session, we were able to figure it out on the pitch which was good to see.

“If we could’ve figured it out earlier we would be in there with the three points but it’s still another good step on the ladder.

“It’s disappointing but as we always say it’s the performance that we concentrate on. I thought we moved the ball really well, there was some excellent link-up play and it was a great game to watch.”

McCarthy’s leveller was a stunning finish. A mishit clearance from the opposition keeper fell kindly to her and she expertly lobbed it back over her head from 30 yards to seal a memorable return after sitting on the sidelines for 392 through injury.

“She is an important player for us,” Collins added.

“She has loads of flare but she gets us organised a lot as well. We solved some problems at the end of the game and she was part of that when she came onto the pitch.

“She had our most goal involvements last season and we ended up scoring more goals this season without her so you hope now she’s back in the team we will be getting even more goals again.

“It was a good finish, maybe she could’ve gone around her but she decided she could go over her so it was a really good finish and it’s another good boost for us at this stage of the season.”