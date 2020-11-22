How the Cork footballers rated in the loss to Tipp

MICHEÁL MARTIN: Did well under a few dropping balls though a misplaced kick-out was thieved for a crucial late Quinlivan score. 6

KEVIN O’DONOVAN: The Nemo youngster kept showing for ball on the counter-attack in the second half when Cork were clawing their way back. 6

MAURICE SHANLEY: After doing so well on David Clifford the last day, he was left in far too much space with Michael Quinlivan here. The Tipp veteran had him in trouble throughout. 5

PAUL RING: Picked ahead of the more experienced Kevin Flahive, the 21-year-old didn’t have the physicality, or protection it must be said, to shut down Conor Sweeney, Tipp’s top-scorer. 5

TADHG CORKERY: Had the impossible task of replicating the running from deep offered by the injured Seán Powter. Again, never stopped pushing forward but couldn’t break the lines. 6

SEÁN MEEHAN: The most assured of Cork’s young defence. Didn’t have the same impact as he had against Kerry but still handled a lot of possession and was positive in his distribution. 7

MATTIE TAYLOR: On one level, he did quite well on Tipp AFL ace Colin O’Riordan. However, Cork needed him to rampage forward in the fashion that lit up the Super 8s last summer. 5

IAN MAGUIRE: One of Cork’s better performers on a day where very few of the Rebels hit the high notes. Punched a few holes with his drives up field and gathered more primary possession than anyone else. 7

Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

KILLIAN O’HANLON: Aside from a 15-minute burst in the first half, the Kilshannig native was outmuscled at midfield. 5

JOHN O’ROURKE: Cork’s most threatening player. Fouled for two converted frees as well as clipping over 0-2 from play. Livelier than the rest of the attack. 7

COLM O’CALLAGHAN: Arched over a fine first-half point but he didn’t really have the cuteness to be manning the centre-forward berth in a Munster final. 5

RUAIRÍ DEANE: Was on as much ball as any Cork player but his decision-making betrayed him. 5

LUKE CONNOLLY: Decent first half and landed a few monster frees and a 45. Hamstring injury saw him replaced at half-time and he was a loss. 6

MARK COLLINS: Ran himself into the ground but never a scoring threat from play. 5

BRIAN HURLEY: The supply to the edge of the square was awful. Did manage a neat point but starved of the ball really. 6

Subs: Cathail O’Mahony 5.

Sam Ryan 6.

Mark Keane 6.

Michael Hurley 6.

Seán White 7.