Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 16:25

How the Cork footballers rated in the loss to Tipp

How the Cork footballers rated in the loss to Tipp

Cork's Brian Hurley and Alan Campbell of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Eamonn Murphy

MICHEÁL MARTIN: Did well under a few dropping balls though a misplaced kick-out was thieved for a crucial late Quinlivan score. 6

KEVIN O’DONOVAN: The Nemo youngster kept showing for ball on the counter-attack in the second half when Cork were clawing their way back. 6

MAURICE SHANLEY: After doing so well on David Clifford the last day, he was left in far too much space with Michael Quinlivan here. The Tipp veteran had him in trouble throughout. 5

PAUL RING: Picked ahead of the more experienced Kevin Flahive, the 21-year-old didn’t have the physicality, or protection it must be said, to shut down Conor Sweeney, Tipp’s top-scorer. 5

TADHG CORKERY: Had the impossible task of replicating the running from deep offered by the injured Seán Powter. Again, never stopped pushing forward but couldn’t break the lines. 6

SEÁN MEEHAN: The most assured of Cork’s young defence. Didn’t have the same impact as he had against Kerry but still handled a lot of possession and was positive in his distribution. 7

MATTIE TAYLOR: On one level, he did quite well on Tipp AFL ace Colin O’Riordan. However, Cork needed him to rampage forward in the fashion that lit up the Super 8s last summer. 5

IAN MAGUIRE: One of Cork’s better performers on a day where very few of the Rebels hit the high notes. Punched a few holes with his drives up field and gathered more primary possession than anyone else. 7

Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

KILLIAN O’HANLON: Aside from a 15-minute burst in the first half, the Kilshannig native was outmuscled at midfield. 5

JOHN O’ROURKE: Cork’s most threatening player. Fouled for two converted frees as well as clipping over 0-2 from play. Livelier than the rest of the attack. 7

COLM O’CALLAGHAN: Arched over a fine first-half point but he didn’t really have the cuteness to be manning the centre-forward berth in a Munster final. 5

RUAIRÍ DEANE: Was on as much ball as any Cork player but his decision-making betrayed him. 5

LUKE CONNOLLY: Decent first half and landed a few monster frees and a 45. Hamstring injury saw him replaced at half-time and he was a loss. 6

MARK COLLINS: Ran himself into the ground but never a scoring threat from play. 5

BRIAN HURLEY: The supply to the edge of the square was awful. Did manage a neat point but starved of the ball really. 6

Subs: Cathail O’Mahony 5.

Sam Ryan 6.

Mark Keane 6.

Michael Hurley 6.

Seán White 7.

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest