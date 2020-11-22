Cashout is another rising star for the Ballymac kennels

GRAHAM HOLLAND dominated the opening round of the Denis Linehan Solicitors ON1 Unraced Stake at Curraheen Park on Saturday night taking three of the four heats but it was Ballymac Cashout who claimed the bragging rights after his brilliant display in heat four when he stopped the clock in a magnificent 28.12.

Just an April 19 son of Droopys Sydney-Ballymac Razl bred, owned & trained by Liam Dowling he never left any doubt about the eventual outcome holding a two length advantage over Epic News around the opening bends.

The latter kept in touch to the third bend where the gap began to widen and flying down the home straight this impressive 80 lb. youngster crossed the line with nine lengths to spare in by far the best time of the night.

Romeo Brigade (Confident Rankin-Fabulous Report) owned by English owner David Firmager brought up the first leg of the treble for Holland in heat one.

Rosehip Annie showed the way to the third bend but she had no answer to the strong running winner who forged ahead around the bottom two bends and then drew two and a half lengths clear to the line from the staying on Gringos Casanova in a time of 28.83.

Greyhound racing at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium.

Ballinakill Jet (Droopys Jet-Rushmorebeatrice) owned by Larry Dunne, Louth gave him the second leg in heat two. Quickly at the head of affairs he held a four length advantage over Coolavanny Bundi at the third bend with Antigua Storm another two lengths away in third.

Antigua who moved into second as they hit the home straight threw down a big challenge on the run for home but the line came just in time for Ballinakill who had just a half a length to spare in a smart 28.69.

Romeo On Fire, a litter brother of the previous winner owned by David Firmager brought up the treble in heat three. Getting in on the rails at the opening bend from his trap six draw he quickly went by the leader Deadly Destroyer to open a gap of three lengths by the third bend.

Extending his advantage he crossed the line with four and a half lengths to spare over the latter in the second best time of the round 28.60.

Those present saw a fine performance from Wicket Keeper in the opener, an A2 550, the Gerard Carroll, Ballysimon owned black leading from trap to line to stop the clock in a top class 29.66.

Dark Devil trained by Murt Leahy for Jim Langton, Kilkenny was another to catch the eye in the last, an A1 525. Having his first official look at the circuit he reeled in the fast starting Sevenheads Rock close home for a three quarter of a length victory in 28.52.